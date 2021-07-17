“You’re a grand old flag.” Not just a few pieces of material stitched together in a particular fashion. You are the fabric that symbolizes heroism and patriotism.
You were sewn together with the blood and tears of the people who believe in the freedom and independence of the United States.
In the United States, Flag Day is celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.
The Flag Resolution, passed on June 14, 1777, stated: “Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
President Ronald Reagan gave his own interpretation, saying, “The colors of our flag signify the qualities of the human spirit we Americans cherish. Red for courage and readiness to sacrifice; white for pure intentions and high ideals; and blue for vigilance and justice.”
The Daughters of the American Revolution are dedicated to the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. These timeless, overarching principles keep the DAR strong and vitally relevant in this ever-changing world.
As part of this national mission, The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NDSAR, held a Flag Day luncheon on Saturday, June 12, in Crossville at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church to honor our nation’s flag and remember all who have defended and protected the flag.
The luncheon was attended by representatives from chapters within the Sequoyah District.
The guest speaker was Carol Teeters, TSDAR second vice regent, who spoke about the Tennessee flag and the 225 anniversary of Tennessee statehood.
“Old Glory,” as it is sometimes referred to, has its own unique Tennessee connection. Capt. William Driver, a Salem, MA, native is credited with naming the American flag “Old Glory”.
Born on March 17, 1803, he gave his early years in service to the sea.
At age 14, he signed onto his first assignment, the “China,” as a sailor boy. Throughout the years, he would eventually be promoted to master of the brig “Charles Doggert”.
In 1831, William’s mother and others from Salem made him an American flag to adorn his ship. He would refer to the flag as “Old Glory” and kept the flag throughout the years of his life.
In 1837, he retired from the sea and moved to Nashville, TN.
As tension between the North and the South rose in the early 1860s, William continually displayed “Old Glory” outside of his residence. After the war began, however, he hid the flag under his mattress so that the Confederates would not take it. On a number of occasions, Confederate supporters and officials searched his home, but the flag was never found.
On Feb. 22, 1862, the 6th Ohio Infantry from the Union Army captured Nashville in a victory over the Confederates. On this day, William approached the regiment’s captain and asked to display “Old Glory” over the Capitol building. The captain agreed, and William raised the flag. He stood guard throughout the day and into the night, and eventually replaced “Old Glory” with a new flag the following day.
William would go on to serve as the provost for Nashville through the remainder of the Civil War. He eventually passed away in 1886. Touched by his story, Congress designated that his grave display the American flag at all times.
