On Oct. 8, 1918, a corporal from Pall Mall, TN, led a small group of soldiers toward enemy lines in the Argonne Forrest in France.
The 17 soldiers captured a group of Germans preparing to attack. But as the Americans were contending with their prisoners, Germans in a machine gun nest peppered the area with fire, killing six and wounding three others.
Recently promoted Alvin C. York was suddenly the senior officer.
“Those machine guns were spitting fire and cutting down the undergrowth all around me something awful,” he said afterward.
York left his men guarding the prisoners and moved toward the fire, exchanging shots with the Germans.
“There were over 30 of them in continuous action, and all I could do was touch the Germans off just as fast as I could,” York said. “I was sharp shooting … All the time I kept yelling at them to come down. I didn’t want to kill any more than I had to. But it was they or I. And I was giving them the best I had.”
When the Germans finally surrendered, York had killed 25 Germans and captured 132.
His heroics on the battlefield earned him a promotion to sergeant and the Medal of Honor.
He returned home to a hero’s welcome as the most decorated soldier of World War I.
York’s heroics have inspired numerous authors and artists over the past century. The latest is a ballad by Swedish power metal band Sabaton, who wrote “82nd All the Way” in honor of York. The song appears on the new album The Great War, a concept album inspired by the first World War.
“This is the biggest album we have taken on so far,” Pär Sundström, bass player and management for the band, told Loudwire earlier this year. “There is so much depth and story around the songs that we never had before.”
Work began on the album Nov. 11, 2018, 100 years after Armistice Day marked the end of World War I.
“We always start with an idea for the entire album but without limiting ourselves,” Sundström said.
First, they write the music. Then, they look for stories that fit the music.
“Unfortunately, there are more stories than we can ever write songs due to the violent history of humanity,” he said.
The band was already familiar with York’s story before starting on the album: his humble beginnings in rural Tennessee, his conscientious objection to the war and reluctant entry into service and his life after the war — dedicated to community service and bringing education to his rural home.
TJ Fowler, a native of Jamestown and graduate of Alvin C. York Institute, the school York founded, met and interviewed Sabaton shortly after moving to Finland from East Tennessee.
“I think the lyrics did a great job of capturing the essence of Sgt. York’s story,” Fowler said. “They talk about his faith and what he stood for. I think it was respectful.”
Sundström said the band had thought of including a song about York on their 2014 album Heroes.
“The song we wrote simply took us in the direction of Audie Murphy (Medal of Honor recipient in World War II),” he said. “We said, ‘Let’s save York for when we do an album about World War I.”
Fowler noted York had declined offers to purchase his story following World War I. He donated the proceeds of the 1941 film starring Gary Gooper to build a Bible school.
“That says a lot about him as a person,” Fowler said. “He didn’t want to profit off a conflict that led to the death of millions of people.”
Sundström said World War I isn’t well known in Sweden, since the country didn’t take part in the conflict. The album includes stories of the Red Baron, a fighter pilot with the German Air Force, and Francis Peghmagabow, one of the most highly decorated indigenous people of Canada and a celebrated sniper in World War I.
“Personally, I find this war very fascinating and I think many of our fans also discovered a lot that they did not know about it until now,” he told the Chronicle.
The band launched a history channel on YouTube prior to releasing the album.
“We can introduce stories through our music, but is someone really wants to learn something, we also have the history channel,” Sundström said. “Fans can get a proper history lesson of the stories behind our songs, told by professionals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.