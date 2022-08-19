Ali Estes loves telling people about what she calls “the perfect pasture pet,” yaks.
She leads 2-3 tours each day around Deep Draw Yak Ranch, where she and her husband, Kevin, raise a small herd of registered yaks, educate the community on the unique animal and offer products made from 100% yak wool.
Ali grew up in Kentucky on a large farm.
“I wanted nothing to do with it ever again,” she said. “I said I would never grow a tomato again. I wanted no animals beyond a dog and a cat.”
Then the pandemic hit. She and Kevin, both engineers, were living in Michigan where they owned a business. Their five children are grown and living in various states. It was time to slow down and find a new way of life.
Ali wanted to return to the farm life she knew growing up. Kevin, who she said grew up a “city boy,” was all for it. They sold their business and began looking for land in 2020. They searched Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee. Each place they looked, they stayed overnight to check out the community.
“I love that everything here is closed on Sundays and Mondays. I love that it’s not all chain restaurants. I love that all the people are moving here and quickly adapting Southern hospitality and adjusting to the slowness of the folks here,” Ali said.
They found a home that offered space for their parents to stay with them and room for the kids and, down the road, grandkids. They also looked for property that offered rolling hills, creeks, rocks and lots of shade for their yaks.
Yaks are native to the Himalayan mountain region. They’re closely related to bison. The heavy animals have split hooves and dense, long fur. Both males and females have horns and a hump over their shoulders. Males weigh about 1,300 pounds while the females weigh about 600 pounds.
“They’re the perfect pasture pet. They’re very docile and sweet. They just come right up to you,” she said.
Yaks offer a lot of benefits. They eat about one-third less than a cow, and Ali says they have easy births and the yaks don’t smell.
When she and her husband were looking for animals to raise, they were drawn to the yaks, which were different than other livestock and farm animals.
“We fell in love,” she said.
They bought several because yaks thrive in herds. So they bought a couple and a couple more. After several years, they decided to start breeding their registered herd to help preserve the species.
Yaks produce a luxurious wool that’s as soft as cashmere but warmer than wool. It’s moisture wicking, odor resistant and not itchy. The yaks aren’t sheared. Instead, the yaks enjoy a “spa day” each week in the spring and summer where their coats are combed and the wool collected.
While the Esteses do not raise their yaks for meat production, yak meat is a healthy beef alternative that’s very lean.
The yaks all have personalities that are reflected by their names, which come from rock stars and cocktails, like Mint Julep and Stevie Nicks.
The Crossville house came with 15 acres. Next door was an original Homestead house, which was going up for sale. They purchased that, as well, to connect with 20 acres on the other side. They use the Homestead house as a vacation rental.
They built a barn, added fences, and started selectively removing trees to open up the tree canopy for more light. Then they brought some of their yaks from Michigan.
It’s hotter in Tennessee and they wanted to be sure the yaks could make the move. They carefully monitor the yaks during the summer and keep small pools of water handy to help the yaks cool themselves as the temperatures rise.
“There’s a good breeze here. I don’t know if we could have moved them anywhere else other than the Plateau,” Ali said.
There are still about 30 yaks in Michigan. Ali said the super wooly varieties will likely need to remain in Michigan with its milder summers, but the Esteses hope to move the others south.
They offer their yak wool and products through a store on the farm, at craft festivals and through their Etsy store, DeepDrawYakRanch.
They offer raw yak fiber in natural colors; processed yak yarn or felt; finished socks, hats, and mittens; and yak throws. They also offer organic yak milk dog chews.
They also take leftover wool fiber and make bird nest builders, using as much of the product from their herd as possible.
They also have a host of yak-themed products made by local artisans, from crochet yak dolls, polymer clay jewelry and magnets, paintings, and yak-themed apparel and goods printed locally.
“It’s so neat the community wants to share what they can do,” Ali said. “I love the community has a love for yaks like I do.”
In addition to yaks, they also have chickens that provide fresh eggs, ducks, three hogs, two miniature horses and two donkeys.
Ali invites individuals to schedule a visit to the ranch, which is open by appointment only. Visit deepdrawyaks.com to learn more.
