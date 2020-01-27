The Veterans Free Pancake Breakfast committee has achieved an attendance record with its Jan. 16 event.
In a two-hour period, they served approximately 90 meals to veterans and their guests. In addition to the meals, the veterans and guest had the opportunity to purchase delectable sweets from the Ladies Auxiliary Fleet Reserve Association Unit 294.
The Crab-Orchard Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution members warmly greeted the veterans and their guests. In addition to the hearty greeting, veterans were presented beautifully detailed patriotic bracelets graciously provided by the Crossville Elks Veterans Committee.
Participating in this breakfast were three WWII veterans, also known as The Greatest Generation. WWII Navy Veteran Hank Dellarco was stationed on a warship in Tokyo Bay and vividly remembers the surrender ceremony on the USS Missouri. In his words "the sky turned black with the planes flying overhead into Tokyo Bay.”
WWII Veteran Gordon Kinney was stationed on the USS Hornet tasked with patrolling the Mediterranean and the North African coast. Kinney became a career veteran serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
U.S. Army Air Corp Veteran Ray Roberson was stationed at an Army airfield in Southern France in WWII. He was an aircraft mechanic tasked with maintaining and repairing P-40’s and P-51’s.
The VFPB Committee looks forward to its next breakfast which be held on April 16, so make sure you mark that date in your calendar.
