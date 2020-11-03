Each spring, the Fairfield Glade Garden Club sponsors scholarships for qualifying students graduating from Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools. Club members are currently holding an exciting new fundraiser to benefit the scholarship fund so that they can continue that tradition. The club will be taking orders for live wreaths, garlands, centerpieces and small potted trees from Lynch Creek Farms. Here’s how it works:
• Go to www.lynchcreekfundraising.com/c/244973 and it will direct you to Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s Scholarship Fund website within Lynch Creek Farms. You must order through this link or the club will not get credit for the sale, so please start here even if you are just looking.
• Click on a product category or Shop Online.
• Click the red Shop Now button.
• When you find a product(s) that you want to purchase, just follow the instructions on the website. Note: Remember to allow one week for delivery and be sure to fill in all the requested information.
• Once your purchase is paid for, the FG Garden Club Scholarship Fund will receive 15% of your purchase.
The beauty of this fundraiser is that you do not have to live in the area. They can be ordered from anywhere and be delivered to any state in the country. So, please share this fundraiser with your friends and family. It’s a wonderful way to stay in touch with people that you won’t be seeing over the holidays but still want to remember, as well as help further the education of a local student at the same time!
Thank you in advance for any purchases you may make and for helping to spread the word. If you have any questions, please call Kathy at 931-202-2980.
