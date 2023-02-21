Only an act of true love can melt a frozen heart. “Frozen Jr.” opened at Cumberland County Playhouse Friday, and it has already begun to thaw hearts. Every time the all-volunteer cast of 60 talented and energetic children — who love each other, the stage, the Playhouse and this show — perform, it is an act of true love.
“I always request the volunteer show because working with these amazing kiddos is my passion,” said Director DeAnna Helgeson. “I got my start in the volunteer shows at CCP, so it feels like a beautiful full circle moment to give back to the next generation however I can.”
Truly, the production is an absolute delight, just like a “Frozen” treat should be. “Frozen Jr.” is double-cast, each is as moving, funny and talented as the other. The recommendation here is to see both casts, as they both bring different strengths to the stage and give approaches to the performances that highlight their own magic and power. To see both casts is to fully appreciate the entire show.
“It is magical,” said CCP Producing Director Bryce McDonald. “You really do want to see it, if nothing else to see how talented these 60 children are, and they’re phenomenal. The set is phenomenal. The magic is phenomenal. And there are costume changes right before your very eyes. There are two casts of children, so come see it twice.”
The show begins with young princesses, Anna and Elsa, and their parents, the king and queen of Arendelle. The princesses love each other dearly and play together until Elsa accidentally hits Anna with her magical ice powers. The hidden folk of the mountain are summoned and make Anna well, but the king and queen decide to separate the girls to ensure their safety. They teach Elsa to hide herself away from everyone and everything, including hiding from her own powers. When the king and queen are drowned at sea, the two princesses are left to grow up separated and alone. When Elsa comes of age, the gates of the castle are opened “for the first time in forever” for her coronation day. Though she tried, she was unable to control her powers, and threw Arendelle into a perpetual state of winter, fleeing to the mountains to isolate herself. Anna sets out on a mission to retrieve Elsa and meets new friends along the way who help her.
Winter cast member Morgan Neal is incredibly powerful, bringing elegance and soul to the role of Elsa. Neal performs alongside winter cast Anna played by Cameron Collins, who has a manifested energy unlike any other. Summer cast member Kyra Crosby portrays Anna alongside Sarah Norris as Elsa.
Kristoff is solely played by Luke Smith in both casts, and it couldn’t be a more fitting role for him. He’s genuine and so much fun to watch, giving the show a firm foundation grounded in care, humility and humor.
Likewise, David Kappel excels in both casts as Hans, prince of the Southern Isles and 13th in line for the throne who catches the eye of Anna. He’s the perfect princely type turned villain, and represents the Jekyll and Hyde of his character with equal enthusiasm.
Evan Lisic (summer cast) and Breanna Sias (winter cast) bring so much vitality and comedy to the stage as Olaf, the empty-headed snowman who has a huge heart and likes warm hugs. Lisic pulls off the role effortlessly as though he breathes cuteness and kindness. Sias makes each moment as Olaf count and could take over the whole stage, as her voice fills the entire auditorium. Lisic and Sias do Olaf’s perfectly precious personality justice, landing the funny bits of the film-favorite character.
You can’t miss the added hilarity and the most fun scene in the show with Robert Walker (summer cast) and Peyton Lee (winter cast) performing as Oaken, the trading post and sauna shopkeeper with a very large family on the search for “hygge,” all things cozy and comfortable and contenting. Though they have their different approaches, Walker and Lee both make the scene extra fun by completely committing to the character. Their unhinged investment to the role yields an ample return of laughter and entertainment, memorable for the audience.
Sven the reindeer is played by Kendall Walker (summer cast) and Ava Whittaker (winter cast). Walker is endearing and embraces the opportunity to be half actress, half reindeer. She and Whittaker both are amazing in their ability to perform excellently unencumbered despite the oversized reindeer puppet costume they wear.
From before-your-eyes dress transformations to wearable puppetry, Kim Stark and her amazing costume shop team have carefully crafted incredible costumes and puppets to help create the wardrobe for this magical story.
The snobbish Duke of Weselton, who concludes Queen Elsa’s powers are a dangerous curse on the land and pursues to arrest her, is played by James Ramsey (summer cast) and Weston Moody (winter cast). Ramsey indulges in the role and puts a face and voice to the aptly nicknamed “Weasel Town.” Moody takes the role and makes it his own.
Elsa’s powers are illustrated by featured snow dancers Zolah Beeler (summer cast) and Jesla Uribe (winter cast) who bring the snow performing advanced dance solos and lead in the group choreography by Jensen Crain-Foster. They perform with such grace and charisma, adding the snow just makes their dancing ceremonial and special.
Under Music Director Heather McCall, the children of “Frozen Jr.” have found their voices and aren’t afraid to use them.
“Frozen is such a beautiful story of love, friendship, family, and sisterhood,” Helgeson said. “I fell in love with the story when I first saw the movie and believe it has such an important message for us today. Elsa and Anna’s journey is a perfect example of learning to love yourself and others as they are, without judgment. Only then can we create the beautiful world, reality and life we desire.”
Love is putting someone else’s needs before yours. And, as Olaf said, “Some people are worth melting for.” These kids certainly are worth melting for.
Join in the melting and support the volunteer child actors of the Playhouse for “Frozen Jr,” rated G, which runs Feb. 17-March 26. Call the box office at 484-5000 or purchase online at ccplayhouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.