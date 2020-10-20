In these Covid-19 times, peace of mind is essential. Estate planning and will preparation are simple steps which will help you attain this goal. WCTE will be presenting a Zoom and in-person event on these subjects at the Art Circle Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m. Access the Zoom link at wcte.org or call 931-528-222, ext. 220 to register to be in-person.
The Friends of the Library Gigantic Booksale is still going on. No book costs more than 50 cents. Stock up now for the upcoming cozy fireplace season.
Great New Books
Return to Virgin River by Robyn Carr: Carr is a master of charming small-town ambience. Suspense novelist Kaylee Sloan leaves her Southern California home and heads up the coast to hunker down in remote Humboldt County, hoping the seclusion will offer her space to meet the deadline for her next book and mourn her late mother. Unfortunately, she arrives at her rental right as the fire trucks are leaving, finding it charred and uninhabitable. In steps handsome artist Landry Moore, who offers to rent Kaylee a small house on his property in the quaint town of Virgin River. Soon, Kaylee’s setting suspense aside for romance, both literary and personal. But their budding relationship hits a bump when Landry’s long-estranged wife arrives, wanting a second chance.
Mad at the World: A Life of John Steinbeck by William Souder: A biography of one of America’s most popular and misunderstood authors. This first full-length biography of the Nobel Laureate to appear in a quarter century explores John Steinbeck’s long apprenticeship as a writer struggling through the depths of the Great Depression, and his rise to greatness with masterpieces such as The Red Pony, Of Mice and Men, and The Grapes of Wrath. His most poignant and evocative writing emerged in his sympathy for the Okies fleeing the dust storms of the Midwest, the migrant workers toiling in California’s fields, and the laborers on Cannery Row. A man by turns quick-tempered, contrary, compassionate, and ultimately brilliant, Steinbeck took aim at the corrosiveness of power, the perils of income inequality, and the growing urgency of ecological collapse, all of which drive fierce public debate to this day.
Invisible Girl by Lisa Jewell: Saffyre Maddox likes to be invisible. After several years of counseling, she is released by her child therapist Roan Fours, but she’s not ready to let go. Saffyre begins to follow Roan, spending a lot of time in an empty lot across the street from the house he shares with his wife, Cate, a physiotherapist, and their kids. The lot is also next to the home of Owen Pick, a loner whom the neighbors find odd. When Saffyre goes missing, police question Cate and Owen, and a story begins to unfold that links all of these characters together. Jewell’s newest novel is about family and identity mixed in with a mystery of a missing girl.
Goodnight Beautiful by Aimee Molloy: Molloy opens her new thriller with the disappearance of Dr. Sam Statler, a psychologist who recently moved back to his small hometown with a new wife to be close to his mother, who’s living in a care center with dementia. Statler has model good looks, professional success, and a ladies’ man reputation from high school that has made his return the talk of the town. Along with a rip-roaring suspense plot, Molloy adds depth with critiques of gender conventions that causes readers to investigate the assumptions they bring to the text.
Libraries =
Information
Did you know more than 552 million plastic bottles that once held shampoo end up in landfills every year? Even with recycling, over half a billion end up thrown away, and it all could be prevented with one simple switch: a shampoo bar. Like a bar of body soap, a shampoo bar uses the same moisturizing and cleansing ingredients found in shampoo, but without the addition of water. You lather up with a shampoo bar in the shower and it magically turns into shampoo. By switching to a bar, you can cut out plastic bottles altogether.
Stingy Schobel Says
The best time to buy a used car starts now — in the last quarter of the year between October and December. Not only will you find good prices on used cars, but you also get a great selection due to the fact that dealerships see an influx of trade-ins from drivers buying next years’ models. New-model-year vehicles come out in the fall of the previous year–for example, a 2021 model will debut in the fall of 2020. Often dealerships want last year’s stock gone before the new models arrives. But that doesn’t always work out. If a 2020 model is still on the lot when a 2021 model arrives, dealerships will usually offer heavy discounts on the older model in order to move it out
Library Laugh
A man asked a librarian if she had any books on paranoia. She leaned in close and whispered, “They’re behind you!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.