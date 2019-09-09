Come join us this Friday at 9:30 for a morning of entertainment as we welcome one of Fair Park’s favorites, Anthony Woolbright. If you have never heard him, you are in for a treat!
Following at 10:30 a.m., we will have bingo with sponsor Quality Home Health. Lunch with Carolyn will be served at 11:30. The menu will be pulled pork, baked beans, chips and dessert. The cost is $3 for those 60-plus and $5 for anyone under 60.
Crossville’s Got Talent
Crossville’s Got Talent is one of our biggest fund-raising shows we do every year that our community really enjoys. Tickets always sell out. This year’s show will be held at the historic Palace Theatre on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. If you would like to purchase yours now, we have them available at Fair Park Senior Center.
Lunch fundraiser pre-order for Sept. 20
Fair Park Senior Center will host our monthly lunch fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 20. We are now taking pre-orders for delivery and takeout. If you would like to help support Fair Park Senior Center by pre-ordering a plate lunch, please call 931-484-7416 to reserve.
The menu will include meat loaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, choice of cornbread or roll and dessert. The cost is $5 per plate. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Art class scheduled
What is more personal than a handwritten note? What says the recipient is more special than an e-mail or a phone call? There are few things that fit the bill but in Barb Pelak’s class. Students will learn the answer: handmade cards!
Fair Park Senior Center welcomes Fairfield Glade Art Guild artist Barb Pelak as she shares her 20-plus years of experience creating handmade greeting cards. She will demonstrate different techniques as she walks students through a lovely card project that they will be proud to share with their friends and family. Cost is $5, with all materials provided. You must call in advance to reserve your spot.
