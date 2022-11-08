The Cumberland Woodturners will once again offer their hand-crafted ornaments for sale to the public this holiday season.
This is the 13th year the organization has offered ornaments for sale. Proceeds will benefit Kids on the Rise and House of Hope, two local nonprofit organizations.
Ornaments are available at:
•Nov. 3-Dec. 24 — Dogwood Exchange, 92 E. First St., Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
•Nov. 29-Dec. 23 — First National Bank, 1386 N. Main St., Crossville, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Dec. 6-22 — Village Green Mall, 126 Stonehenge Dr., Fairfield Glade, 9 a.m.-Noon.
