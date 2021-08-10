The Cumberland Woodturners have accepted another unusual challenge.
Angela Wetzel of Dogwood Exchange Artisan Market challenged the woodturners to use curtain rods she provided to make walking sticks.
The walking sticks will be auctioned off on the Dogwood Exchange Facebook page with all proceeds going to Hilltoppers, a local nonprofit benefitting special needs individuals.
The auction will is currently live, with bids accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 13. The person with the highest bid wins the piece and will be contacted for payment and pickup.
The woodturners have completed 18 walking sticks. This challenge follows an earlier challenge that involved converting bowling pins to usable art. In that challenged, the Woodturners created 19 entries that generated $900 using the same online auction process, with all items being sold.
The Cumberland Woodturners have been fortunate to team up with a local artisan market that not only challenges the membership but assists in the sale of the product and providing a retail location for the sale of additional turnings.
All challenges and auctions that took place during the pandemic have helped keep th membership active in the art of turning, socially connecting them through regular face to face workshops and monthly meetings, said Tom Neckvatal, president of the organization.
The next event on the turning docket is the making and sale of christmas ornaments. This event has a 10-year history with the club as all members contribute in some way to make the ornaments and market them through Facebook, mall sales and artisan market sales. Last year was a record year, with more than 500 ornaments sold, generating $6,700 for a local charity.
To bid on the walking sticks, visit the Dogwood Exchange Facebook page. Call 931-787-5838 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.