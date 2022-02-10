The Cumberland Woodturners Club shattered all previous sales records with their 2021 Christmas ornament sales. For the 12th consecutive year, all proceeds from the ornaments went to a local charity. But it simply would not be possible without the generosity and support of three local businesses, and those who purchase the ornaments. The club gratefully thanks all who are a part of this effort.
Since sales improve each year, Tom Neckvatal, president of the Woodturners Club, challenges the club to stay busy throughout the year making the ornaments so they will be ready to serve everyone. The club made 750 ornaments for the 2021 sale. At a recent meeting, the club, represented by its board, was honored to present a check for more than $12,500 to House of Hope. Denise Melton, regional director of the charity, accepted the check and talked about the role of this charity, which serves children displaced due to circumstances beyond their control, providing temporary shelter for up to 24 hours while the county’s Children’s Services arranges housing for them. They are also building a youth center, so these funds will immediately be put to beneficial use.
“We take pride in being able to use our art to give back to the community through unique events and the annual ornament sales. None of it would be possible without the tremendous support of the community,” said Neckvatal. “In 2021, we returned to Dogwood Exchange on First Street, the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade, and to First National Bank on Main Street, to sell the ornaments. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who made, sold, purchased and spread the word.”
Angela Witzel, owner of Dogwood Exchange, a local artisan shop, stepped up during Christmas 2020 and offered to promote and sell the ornaments in her shop, when the bank was temporarily unable to open their doors to the public. Witzel uses her popular and active Facebook presence to show and promote the ornaments as well as the fruits of the other woodturning challenges she offers to the woodturners each year. Her partnership with Woodturners has been a win-win for both organizations as it creates more awareness of her shop and the ornaments.
Also in 2020, the club set up a table in the Village Green mall for the first time, hosted by members of the club. This location generated a new and enthusiastic buying public for the ornaments. Many happy customers were asking by summer 2021 when and where the club would start selling the ornaments for 2021.
The Woodturners were happy to return to First National Bank in 2021, when their large lobby was again open to the public. The importance of the sales at the bank location cannot be underestimated: the bank was the only place the ornaments were sold for the first 10 years and was instrumental in launching this successful fund raising endeavor.
Although many of the Woodturners sell their wares at various locations and on commission, much of their talent is used to support our community. Throughout the year, the club engages in additional unique projects and events. One such ongoing project is making “Beads of Courage” boxes. The boxes are a national challenge opportunity in which many woodturning clubs throughout the country participate. Children undergoing selected medical treatments receive specially-designed glass beads for each procedure. At the end of their treatment, they string them together into a necklace that reminds them of their strength and perseverance during a difficult time in their lives. The woodturners create beautiful boxes—each includes one of the beads attached to its lid, all of which include a glass bead attached to the lid, for the children to store their beads. Another nation-wide project is creating wig stands that attractively and safely store wigs that many cancer patients choose to wear when treatment causes hair loss. As with all other things they create, the woodturners put their best efforts into turning beautiful boxes and stands.
Locally and at various times through the year, Angela Witzel challenges the club to see what they can create from unusual pieces of wood she finds during her junket trips around the country. Two such challenges, the proceeds of which also go to local charity, have included used bowling pins and large wooden drapery rods. Just as with the ornaments, Witzel promotes and sells these items in her shop and on her Facebook page. And each time, the woodturners creatively rise to the occasion.
Neckvatal says that the Christmas ornaments truly define the core of the Woodturners Club. Their generosity and talents have helped several local charities meet the needs of our community and its residents. The success of their program, including how they build inventory, what they offer, where they offer it, and pricing, has resulted in articles in national woodturner magazines, and inquiries from other clubs wanting to know how to start a similar program.
About the Cumberland Woodturners Club. The purpose of the club is to provide an opportunity for men and women of all skill levels to learn, teach, motivate, inspire, mentor, encourage and share their interest in the art of woodturning. The club’s general meeting is the last Thursday of each month, and there is a monthly Saturday morning workshop. Personalized training is also available upon request. For more information, please go to www.cumberlandwoodturners.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.