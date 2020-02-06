Members of the Cumberland Woodturners kept busy throughout 2019 creating a variety of one-of-a-kind Christmas ornaments.
In December, those ornaments decked their entry in the annual Parade of Trees at First National Bank, with ornaments available for sale.
“The community was so generous this year,” Gail Hagenbach, outgoing club president, said during the January meeting. “We doubled what we did last year.”
The club used the funds from the sale of the ornaments and tree toppers, along with a selection of ornaments gifted by the Crossville Carving Club in years past, to support local organizations Kids on the Rise and House of Hope. Each organization received $1,559.
“Mentors provide extra adult support to help youth graduate high school and go on to be successful in life,” said Pam Burris, executive director of Kids on the Rise.
The program pairs youth with mentors they meet with each week. Kids on the Rise sponsors a variety of activities, like bowling or field trips, that offer opportunities for kids and mentors.
“We take them to college campuses and field trips that hopefully expand their worldview,” Burris said. “We combine it with a basketball game, but it gets them on campus.”
Denise Melton, executive director of House of Hope, said the donation will support the organization’s summer program.
“We partnered with Kids on the Rise this past year on field trips,” Melton said. “We’ll use this for field trips, to buy snacks.
“I really appreciate this. Every year, we fund our programs from the community.”
House of Hope operates multiple programs under their umbrella to serve drug-endangered, abused and at-risk children in the community. House of Hope helps provide clothing and toiletries for children who have been removed from their homes — often the children can’t bring anything with them. They also help families who take these children in, providing a bed or helping with unexpected expenses.
“Whatever helps that child be stable in whatever home they’re in is what we’re about,” Melton said.
Tom Neckvatal, incoming president, told members, “What you do contributes to these organizations. It also contributes to keeping our club viable.
“We thank you.”
The club is already working on ornaments for next year. A running list tracks the number of ornaments each member completes along with wig stands and Beads of Courage containers that are part of other service projects of the club.
Cumberland Woodturners meet the last Wednesday of the month in Lake Tansi, with a social hour and business meeting. They often host demonstrators, and one Saturday a month includes opportunities for new woodturners to work with a mentor. Learn more at cumberlandwoodturners.org.
