Cumberland Woodturners will once again offer their hand-crafted Christmas tree ornaments to the public, with proceeds to benefit Kids on the Rise, a local nonprofit organization providing mentoring for area youth.
The Cumberland Woodturners have put up a Christmas tree at the Dogwood Exchange at 92 E. First St. and decorated it with handmade wooden ornaments that are for sale. This tree will be available until Christmas. Dogwood Exchange is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ornaments will also be available at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade, Nov. 27-28 as part of a Buy Local event. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade will also host a tree of Cumberland Woodturner creations Dec. 1-18, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
