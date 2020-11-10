The Dogwood Exchange is excited to announce in conjunction with the Cumberland Woodturners a fundraiser to benefit Kids on the Rise.
The Cumberland Woodturners have put up a Christmas tree at the Dogwood Exchange at 92 E. First St. and decorated it with handmade wooden ornaments that are for sale. All proceeds will benefit Kids on the Rise in Cumberland County.
The Cumberland Wood is an organization of men and women who enjoy turning wood. They have done many fundraisers to support Kids on the Rise, which is a volunteer organization that matches caring adult mentors with children or youth who may be experiencing an opportunity gap or difficult day-to-day life challenges.
Dogwood Exchange is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
