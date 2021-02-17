Pam Emery Woodhouse will bring her infectious love of alcohol ink to The Dogwood Exchange classroom for two special Alcohol Inks for Beginners classes in February.
Woodhouse, a retired teacher hailing from Chattanooga, has found her true calling in both alcohol ink and acrylic pours. Her classes will be from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 16 and from noon-3 p.m. Feb. 18.
Students will be taught the basic use of alcohol inks and blending solutions, such as 91% isopropyl.
They will be introduced to a variety of painting surfaces and how the medium is applied to nonporous surfaces such as glossy cardstock, glossy paper and metal, and ceramic surfaces.
The fee of $35 per class includes all supplies. Class size is limited to six.
Students are asked to preregister at www.dogwoodexhange.com, or call 931-787-5838 for more information.
