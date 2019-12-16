Their laughter fills the dining room at Lunch Express on a recent Thursday.
A group of women sit around a table, talking animatedly about their memories. They’re the Cumberland County Women Veterans, an informal group that gathers monthly to enjoy the camaraderie of their fellow service women.
“We meet monthly and just strike up a conversation,” said Donna Elmore, who served in the U.S. Air Force. She started the group about three years ago.
“We talk about health care, politics, what we used to do.”
Nationally, about 9% of all veterans are women. Cumberland County is home to more than 6,000 veterans, according to the U.S. Census.
The group’s numbers vary from month to month, but there are usually about 20 women veterans present. Some have been out of the service for years while others retired after a career in the military. Many are active in other community and veterans organizations, from the Crab-Orchard Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to Mutts on a Mission, a nonprofit that trains veterans and Wounded Warriors to work with service dogs.
They represent all branches of the armed services and all ages, enlisted service women and officers.
Dolores Rasario served in the U.S. Army at Fort Sam Houston in Texas where she was a personnel records specialist.
“That’s the best job. We don’t work holidays or weekends. We worked regular office hours,” she said. “And nothing happens in the military without paperwork.”
They each had their reasons for choosing to join the military.
Amie Richardson joined the U.S. Navy after high school.
“I didn’t have the money or grades to go to college,” she said. “My dad always said if you didn’t know what to do after high school, go in the military. Of course, he was aiming that toward my brother, not me.”
Rasario joined the Army on a bit of a lark, she said, following a fight with a then-boyfriend. She’d accompanied a friend to the recruiting center a few weeks earlier and been convinced to take the entrance exam, which she did well on.
“She got married and I went into the Army,” Rasario said.
Terilu Christen’s family had a history of military service, with siblings in the Air Force and the Marine Corps. She joined the Air Force and her daughters have followed in her footsteps.
Barb Paquette joined the Air Force as part of a joined spouse program in 1972. She had began working as a government service worker and then her husband was moved.
“Contrary to what some people think, when you go to another base, if that job isn’t open, you don’t get that job,” she said.
After two moves, they were in San Antonio, TX, where the Air Force holds basic training. As a joined spouse, she would be able to go with her husband as he was transferred in the future.
“I said, ‘What better way to have a guaranteed job,’” Paquette said. She and her husband were among the first couple to use the program.
She began in administration before moving into protocol and later intelligence.
“My career just skyrocketed, as did his,” she said. “There were some bad postings, but it always worked out.”
Elmore’s brother was in the service, and he inspired her. But she’d also been struck by the image of people in uniform during the televised funeral procession for President John F. Kennedy.
“I wanted to be in uniform,” she said. She was able to be part of the Air Force honor guard where she was also able to travel.
Diane Alenitsch had considered going into the U.S. Navy in 1973, but the U.S. Army offered her the training she wanted in nursing.
She was part of a pilot integrated training program when she entered the Army. She had thought she’d be going to Fort McClellan in Anniston, AL, where the Women’s Army Corps trained until women were integrated in 1978.
Rasario trained at Fort McClellan in Anniston, AL, where the Women’s Army Corps trained until women were integrated in 1978. In the 1960s, the women’s center was surrounded by a fence and the women were told “Men are trees. You don’t talk to trees.”
When Alenitsch joined the Army in 1973, she thought she’d be going to Fort McClellan where the women trained in mint green culottes.
Instead, she was among the first co-ed groups to go through training.
“I get off the plane in Columbia, SC. They never told me I was part of this experimental group,” she said, adding she was shocked to be handed fatigues and an M16. “I looked up at her and asked, ‘Where are the culottes?’”
She said the women were expected to keep up with their male counterparts in physical training, weapons training and other skills.
Elmore said though the Air Force had integrated the genders, the men were incredibly respectful of their women counterparts.
“They were like brothers,” she said, adding she remains friends with many of the men she served with today.
Alenitsch said she dedicated her time after retirement to multiple veterans causes in the community.
“The Army gave me a career. They taught me to love my country. I wanted to give back,” she said.
Looking back, they all say they’d sign up again to serve their country.
Paquette said, “America is the best country in the world. If they called, I’d go back in.
“In a heartbeat,” Elmore said. “Despite all the problems we have, it makes you appreciate what we have here.”
All honorably discharged women veterans are welcome to join the group. Call Elmore at 931-787-2561 to learn more.
