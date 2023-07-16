The Plateau Women’s Chorus and Young Singers of the Plateau are looking for new members to join them as they travel the world in song this fall. PWC is a Crossville community chorus that welcomes women from teens to homemakers, professionals and women retired from all walks of life.
The chorus is also seeking tenors and basses to join them in a few of the songs this fall.
The Chorus, along with the Young Singers will take the audience all around the globe with spirited selections from Scotland, France, Japan, New Guinea and back to the United States.
Join the Chorus by scheduling an audition to meet the director and talk about singing experiences. Those auditioned are checked for range and placement within the choir.
Music reading ability is highly recommended but learning tracks are provided.
To schedule an audition, email director Dana Beal at plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com, or call or text 305-393-2278.
Fall marks the return of the Young Singers of the Plateau.
The community children’s chorus is seeking more members. Treble singers from age 8-15 are invited to audition.
Beal directs the Young Singers and uses Kodály, Orff and Suzuki techniques to teach music literacy.
The Young Singers of the Plateau meets Thursdays at Crossville First United Methodist Church 3:45-4:45 beginning Sept. 14.
Beal will rehearse the women’s chorus on Tuesdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m., at Crossville First United Methodist Church from September to Nov. 12. Tenors and basses will join them in October.
Rehearsals are energizing, creative, inspiring, and instructive. Singers strive to improve posture, breathing, vocal range, choral singing, harmonizing and more.
“The fellowship and music of the choirs are uplifting for the heart, soul and body,” said Beal.
“Music of the World” is the title of the fall concert season. It was inspired by the people and events that shape destinies. “The Skye Boat Song” from Outlander, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” Pablo Ruiz’s “Sway With Me” and Harry Belafonte’s “Turn the World Around” are featured songs.
Terri Utsey, a Crossville favorite, will perform music popularized by the iconic Rosemary Clooney.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus concerts are made possible in part by grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission. The fall 2023 season sponsor is Atlas Real Estate, Tracey Barnes, broker/owner.
Plateau Women’s Chorus fall 2023 concerts will be:
• Wednesday. Oct. 25, noon, Art Circle Library
• Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m., Crossville First United Methodist Church
• Sunday, Nov. 12, 3 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Contact Beal at plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com or 305-393-2278 for more about scheduling an informal audition.
