The Plateau Women’s Chorus offers an exciting musical program, “Roots and Wings,” inspired by the people and events that shape destinies.
Women’s Chorus founder and artistic director Dana Beal shared an anonymous quote, “There are two lasting gifts we are blessed to receive, roots to grow and wings to fly.”
Stevie Nicks’ “Landslide” and Dan Forrest’s arrangement of the Goo Good Dolls’ “Boxes” and famous tango, “La Cumparsita” are featured songs for the PWC’s spring season.
Michael Ruff, a Cumberland County Playhouse favorite, is the guest soloist. Ruff has chosen to perform a personal favorite, “Make Them Hear You” from the musical “Ragtime.” He will be joined by the Women’s Chorus as he sings “Through Heaven’s Eyes” from “The Prince of Egypt” and “Mama Said,” made popular by the Shirelles.
Associate director Kimberly White will lead the chorus in “Your One and Only Life” by Susan Crowe and Elaine Hagenberg’s Irish Blessing, “You Do Not Walk Alone.”
The chorus is accompanied by Jane Burnett on piano, Bob White on percussion and Linda Zalonis on flute, as well as string musicians.
The Young Singers of the Plateau will join the Sunday performances. The youth chorus’ music will include the catchy “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors, the always popular “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” and the uplifting piece “When you Believe” from the movie, Prince of Egypt.
The Young Singers are directed by Beal and accompanied by Carol Tausan on piano.
Young Singer Zoe Grace Cooper will perform a harp prelude at the March 26 concert.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus spring 2023 concerts are:
Wednesday, March 22. Noon, Art Circle Public Library, 3 East St.
Sunday, March 26. 3 p.m., Crossville First United Methodist Church (with Youth Singers of the Plateau and harp prelude), 100 Braun St.
Sunday, April 2. 3 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (with Youth Singers of the Plateau), 7503 Peavine Rd.
Concert admission is free. The public is welcome to attend.
Plateau Women’s Chorus is a 501(c)(3) organization and is funded in part by grants from the Tennessee Commission of the Arts, the Volunteer Energy Cooperative, contributions from the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, Fairfield Glade Rotary, and individuals who support the chorus.
