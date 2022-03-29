The Plateau Women’s Chorus will present their Spring 2022 concert season “Homeward Bound-Songs On the Journey” featuring an all-star line-up.
Wednesday, March 30, Noon: Arts Circle Public Library
Sunday, April 3, 3 p.m.: Crossville First United Methodist Church
Sunday, April 10, 3 p.m.: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
The concert will feature Kevin Salter as guest vocalist. Salter is a tenor and choir director who has been a soloist with the Bryan Symphony Orchestra, Oak Ridge Symphony, Asheville Lyric opera and the Nashville Opera Chorus. He is currently teaching music in Mount Juliet and conducts the children’s choir at First Presbyterian Church of Nashville. Additionally, he sings in the chorus of the Nashville Opera’s Spring 2022 production of “Rigoletto.”
Ms. Cam’s Studio dancers will entertain with their interpretation of Pharrell William’s “Happy.” Cam Hill, director, and Casey Selby, assistant director, have been working with the young dancers this spring to perform on the Women’s Chorus Sunday concerts.
Nancy Burleson not only directs the Plateau Ringers, but also will be signing. She studied ASL in college.
“It was handy during my dental career, as my office was located near a school for the hearing impaired,” Burleson said.
The Plateau Ringers are a highly skilled ensemble that will perform using various techniques. They were formed in 2017 and meet on Mondays at 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Glade Community Church. Membership is open to everyone.
Beethoven themes will fill the air when Georgiana Upshaw plays the prelude to the concert on April 3 on the magnificent pipe organ. Upshaw is a Grassy Cove native who studied organ at the University of Tennessee and has been the organist at Crossville First United Methodist since 1984.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus will welcome a talented ensemble of tenors and basses to join them on a few numbers during their upcoming concert series.
The mission of the Women’s Chorus is to promote music written for and by women, and, of course, women composers do not just write for female voices. Notably, Heather Sorenson’s “Not One Falls” is for mixed voices. Sorenson will be the guest composer and conductor at the upcoming Nov. 13 concert at Crossville First United Methodist Church.
You’ll feel at home from the time the concert begins with the stirring “Land of the Free.” The journey continues as we take you along and celebrate what being home really means. Come and share the joy of “Homeward Bound-Songs On the Journey” with friends and family. Admission is free and the public is invited.
As part of preparation for this concert season, a free choir clinic was made possible by a grant from the Tennessee Commission of the Arts.
Plateau Women’s Chorus rehearses Tuesdays in February-March and September-October from 3:30-5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Dana Beal, director, at 305-2278, message the group their Facebook page, or visit plateauwomenschorus.org.
