Plateau Women’s Chorus will present a free choir clinic from 9 am.-noon Saturday, March 26, in Crossville First United Methodist Church at 100 Braun St.
All singers and choir directors are welcome to participate and observe with Susan Kelly, director of choral music at Stewarts Creek High School, Smyrna, TN, working with the Plateau Women’s Chorus.
Areas to be covered include warm-ups for optimum singing, diction, vocal health, breathing and phrasing.
No registration is necessary. Contact Dana Beal, Plateau Women’s Chorus director at 305-393-2278 or plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com for more information.
The free choir clinic is made possible by the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Plateau Women’s Chorus will debut its spring concert, “Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey,” at noon Wednesday, March 30, in Art Circle Public Library.
Subsequent performances will be Sunday, April 3, in Crossville First United Methodist Church; and Sunday, April 10, in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Fairfield Glade. Both performances will start at 3 p.m.
The free performances will feature guest vocalist Kevin Salter, the dancers of Ms. Cam’s Studio, and the Plateau Ringers handbell choir.
Contact Beal or visit pmlateauwomenschorus.org for more information.
