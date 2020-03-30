Many volunteers turned out the week of March 2 to help Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity in recognition of National Women Build Week, sponsored by Lowe’s.
A community of volunteers helped construct and raise walls for Gene Gibson and Sandy Godsey and their 7-year-old daughter, Ava. They hammered and lifted the exterior and interior walls of the soon-to-be 1,084-square-foot home, complete with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
“I was surprised and touched to see how many women from the community came out to help build a house for my family,” said Godsey, a Hilltoppers Inc. full-time caregiver for mentally disabled adults. “It was an amazing experience to see the walls of my family’s future home lifted,” said Godsey who worked alongside volunteers in gratitude and excitement.
Gibson is on full disability and finds ways he can help with the building of their home.
Hilltoppers Executive Director Jeneane Houston gathered co-workers to help build.
“I started participating in the Women Build Project to be able to use my hands to help someone in the community physically,” Houston said. “I did not know until just before this year’s build that we would be helping one of our employees. That makes our volunteer time even more special. I was thrilled to get to assist Sandy in building her own home.”
She added, “I would encourage anybody to find 3 or 4 hours in their busy week to donate to this project. The homeowner will get a blessing of your time, and you will get a physical and emotional blessing when you see those walls lifted to provide a warm, cozy home for those working beside you”.
The community pulled together with volunteer groups from Hilltoppers, Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville, Lowe’s and Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union.
First National Bank, First Bank and Progressive Savings Bank all showed their support by providing lunch each day for the volunteers working on the Gibson-Godsey home.
“To know that we have the support and love of our local community, to provide when we need it is unmeasurable,” said Habitat Development Director, Vanessa Petty.
Call 931-484-4565 or stop by 329 McLarty Lane, Crossville, for more about Habitat for Humanity events, volunteering or Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program. Visit www.cchabitatforhumanity.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.