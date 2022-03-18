Angela Witzel, owner of the Dogwood Exchange in Crossville, has been selected as a competitor in the DIY Hero National Competition. This national competition is sponsored by Barnwood Living and is looking for the next big name in DIY (Do It Yourself).
The competition is open to all designers and makers in the US to apply for the competition and it is the one of the world’s largest online competitions. However, not everyone who applies is accepted. The sponsor selects which makers will participate in the competition.
Voting has started and to support Witzel you can vote at her link: http://diyhero.org/2002/angela-witzel. Voting continues until March 24.
The top 15 vote-getters will move on to the second round where 10 makers will be selected. The finals will begin April 29.
The winner of the competition will win $25,000 and a two-page article in Makers Magazine, a national publication for makers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.