The Lake Tansi Exchange Club presented Tim and Joni Witherite with the highest honor the club offers to recognize their dedication to volunteerism and countless hours of giving their time and abilities to make the community a better place to live. The couple was recognized at a presentation dinner in their honor at the Lake Tansi Restaurant on May 4.
The National Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds has championed its members with this honor since 1919.
Tim and Joni Witherite lived in Naples, FL, for over 40 years, where Tim was a firefighter, and Joni worked for a phone company. The couple retired to Lake Tansi in 2014, almost immediately joining civic clubs and filling their days with community service, spearheading dozens of projects to make Lake Tansi and Cumberland County a better place to live. The Witherites take great joy and pride in being of service to their fellow citizens, providing for the community’s children, beautifying the lovely landscape of the county and raising funds for projects and causes about which they are so passionate.
In 2015, the Witherites joined the Lake Tansi Exchange Club.
As Joni said, “We tried to meet people, and we hit the jackpot!”
Tim has served as Lake Tansi Exchange Club president and on the board of directors, and as district president. He also serves on the Stevens Center board of directors and is the Exchange Club District president-elect to serve as district president once again beginning in July. Joni serves the Exchange Club and is very heavily involved with the Lake Tansi Family and Consumer Education Club.
From the Jerry’s Kids family food program and the student books and blankets project to providing key Tansi locations with AEDs, the annual 4th of July chicken barbecue, and Field of Honor, the Witherites give their all when it comes to taking strides to improve the condition and overall pride of Cumberland County, promote Americanism, support veterans and patriotism, provide needs for struggling families and combat child abuse.
“We just enjoy doing it,” said Tim. “We wanted to get involved in the community and be of service.”
The Witherites have two children. Their daughter, Jenna, her husband, David, and their two children live in Lake Tansi. Jenna is also a dedicated member of the Lake Tansi Exchange Club. Their son, Daniel, is a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran currently serving as a civilian contractor to the government in Guam.
As for the honor of being inducted into the Lake Tansi Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds, Tim said, “We weren’t expecting it.”
