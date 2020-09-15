Have you ever been interested in making your own necklace using natural stones, shells, and wire? This is your chance to make a unique necklace for yourself or for a gift.
Susan Smathers will introduce you to the basic skills and techniques for choosing materials, learning basic wire-wrapping techniques, and constructing a pendant out of natural stones. You will learn how to make a pendant using jewelry tools, crafting wire, shells, and natural stones.
This class will take the student through the planning stages of making a pendant, choosing the tools needed, and constructing two finished pendants.
All of the class materials are provided, so you do not need to bring anything except your interest. If you happen to have any stones, shells, or sea glass you would like to use, please bring that with you. You are welcome to bring any jewelry tools you have also.
The class will be held Sept. 29 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. There is a $5. material fee. Class size is minimum two and maximum eight.
Register for the Wire Wrapping Stones and Shells class at the Plateau Creative Arts Center (PCAC) or by phone: (931) 707-7249. The PCAC is located at 451 Lakeview Drive (off Peavine Road) in Fairfield Glade.
