Downtown Crossville took on a festive air Dec. 2 for the Friday at the Crossroads Winter Wonderland. This is the last Friday at the Crossroads for 2022. The event is slated to return in April. Friday at the Crossroads is held the first Friday of April, June, August, October and December in downtown Crossville. It is sponsored by Downtown Crossville Inc. and supported by the city of Crossville, with absorbs the cost of the event.

