The Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra, directed by Becky Bull, held its lovely winter concert at the Palace Theatre on Dec. 10.
It is beyond refreshing to have something so elegant, refined, classical, tasteful and needed, given to the community by its children.
It was beautiful.
Truly talented, the young people of Crossville performing with COCCO put on a performance of such lusciously enriched sounds that it was reminiscent of stellar evening gowns for an extravagant evening at the Metropolitan Opera. The fact that they offer this is a gift of their talents and it is right here, conveniently at Crossville’s back door.
Thessa Cuipei opened the evening at the old Palace Theatre with a violin solo of Mozart’s “Concerto in A Minor (Allegro),” accompanied by Sharon Quick on the piano. Cuipei mystified the audience. It was driven, exceptional and, as difficult as it is to play a piece by Mozart, she made it look like it was easy.
Then the rest of the orchestra joined her on stage to play for a jaunty, plucky selection of “Sinfonia No. 3 in G Major” by Vivaldi. Katy Wirey made the audience swoon with a rich and soulful solo of Carl Bohm’s “Sarabande.”
One audience member said it sounded like there were more players than there were and that Bull had a knack for pulling the sound out of them.
After a short intermission, COCCO returned to the stage for “Where Do I Begin” for a mournful, flitting moment that transported the audience back to scenes from the 1970 film “Love Story.” Phillip Garrett, accompanied by Quick, soloed Gabriel-Marie’s playful “La Cinquantaine,” French meaning “the 50th anniversary.” Bull said it was dedicated to all those in the audience who had been married and celebrated their golden anniversaries, for the strings of love that bind, tying their hearts together for a lifetime.
COCCO performed the tragically beautiful theme “A Time for Us” from the 1968 film “Romeo and Juliet.” Immediately, the musicians chimed in with their instruments playing the heart wrenching, wish-it-could-have-been-so selection, with motifs of hopefulness and dashed wishes that were beautifully and longingly executed.
Wirey and Garrett came together to play the cleverly composed forward-and-backward Mozart duet, “Table Music,” in which they played simultaneously as one player read the sheet music from top to bottom and the other from bottom to top.
“It’s a cool little piece,” Bull said when she gave the history of the music.
Chuckles from the audience were indicative of the duet’s successful performance of the flirty piece and the audience’s delight in it. Then COCCO played “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” that was made a chart topper and award-winning song from the 1994 Disney film “The Lion King.” The orchestra gave a richly comfortable performance of the optimistic song, tempered with eager harmonies and gentle crescendos.
Concluding the evening of fabulous music, COCCO performed their final number, choosing pop hit “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeren and Larry Moore for a grand finale on a more modern note. The orchestra played it famously, plucky and poppy, and a fun way to show their pumped-up technical skills as musicians.
Just as the lights came up in the theater, Bull struck up her violin challenging the players to a battle of the strings with an Irish jig. As they played through the jig, COCCO members who missed a note would sit and clap along as other students continued to battle. Each round, Bull would play the jig at a progressive tempo, making the battle more difficult. After the third fastest round, Bull finally had them all sitting and the battle was won.
Another audience member, who obviously enjoyed the evening of music, exclaimed, “It was a fun concert!”
“We could not do this without your support,” Bull said. “Thank you for coming.”
Like the COCCO Facebook page and consider becoming a sponsor.
The spring COCCO concert is planned for May 13. Stay tuned!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.