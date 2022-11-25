The Crossville Noon Rotary Club had their annual Chicken Bar-B-Que outside of First United Methodist Church on Oct. 21. For $12, you could buy half a barbecued chicken with chips, baked beans and water.
featured
Winner, winner, chicken dinner
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Two killed in crash in the city
- Deputy discovers fiery fatal crash
- How to Cook a Turkey
- Cell tower upgrade, site plans OK’d by city planners
- Panthers ready for ‘hunted’ season
- Reed gets wish, signs with golf powerhouse Lee
- Stone girls looking to find way back to the top
- CCP presents world premiere of ‘Johnny and the Devil’s Box’
- Updates to county road list
- Probe leads to elder abuse, assault charge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.