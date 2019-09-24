The Upper Cumberland Tourism Association along with the wineries of the Upper Cumberland Wine Trail will host the Wine at the Crossroads - Upper Cumberland Wine Festival Oct. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.
This is the first time for all wineries in the region to join Friday at the Crossroad in Crossville.
Tickets for the festival are $15 per person participating in tasting. Admission includes wine tastings at each of the winery booths and a complimentary souvenir wine glass. All guests must be at least 21 years of age. Wine will also be available for purchase at each winery booth.
The eight wineries of the Upper Cumberland Wine Trail include Cellar 53, Chestnut Hill, DelMonaco, Highland Manor, Holly Ridge, Northfield Vineyards, Paris and Stonehaus.
Tickets are also available on line at www.uppercumberlandwinetrail.com or at Eventbrite. Photo ID is required for entry - no exceptions. Tickets are non-refundable. Event will take place, rain or shine. No coolers or outside food/drinks allowed.
For more information about the festival, go to www.uppercumberlandwinetrail.com or https://www.facebook.com/UpperCumberlandWineTrail.
