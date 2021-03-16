The Dogwood Exchange’s second Wind Down Friday with award-winning artists Cindy Howson and Pam Emery is planned for March 26.
Howson and Emery will bring their infectious love of art to this event from 5-8 p.m. the last Friday of every month .
The second class this dynamic duo will teach is Spring Acrylic Pours. Participants will be taught the technique of dirty flip cup acrylic pour, which is empowering for the beginning artist to the most experienced of painters.
Pouring is a great way to get marbleized effects, rich color glazes, and add some fun to the painting process. Half the fun is the unpredictable results on the canvas after the cup is flipped.
Both Howson and Emery have been teaching classes in a variety of mediums (acrylic pours, alcohol inks, colored pencils, etc.) for the past few years at the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade. They are excited to be teaching classes at the Dogwood Exchange Artisan Market. Their new studio, 2 Art and Soul Chicks, is at The Dogwood Exchange at 92 E. First St., Crossville.
The $35 class fee includes all materials. Students are welcome to bring their beverage of choice and snacks for a fun-filled evening of creating art.
Go to www.dogwoodexchange.com to register. Call 931-787-5838 for more details.
