One lucky winner in the Fairfield Glade Rotary Foundation’s reverse raffle will win a two-year lease for a Buick Encore from Dave Kirk Automotive.
Sale of raffle tickets is underway, with the drawing set July 18. Proceeds will go toward scholarships awarded to local students each year.
The winner of the car lease will be responsible for fees and taxes, if applicable, or may choose a $6,000 cash prize.
The second-place winner will receive a heating and air-conditioning system from Crossville Heating & Cooling. The system may be electric or gas with a three-ton capacity. The winner may negotiate for a larger unit if needed. A $3,000 cash award will be awarded in lieu of the HVAC system.
The third-place winner will receive a tapas dinner with wine pairing for eight at the Community Table Restaurant in the Village Green Mall. A $1,000 cash award will be awarded in lieu of the tapas dinner and wine pairing.
The drawing will be held at Wildwood Stables on July 28 at 5 p.m. and will include a dinner for each ticket purchased. It will be a reverse raffle. The third to last ticket drawn will win the third prize, the second to last ticket drawn will win the second prize and the last ticket drawn will be the grand prize winner.
Tickets are on sale now with 500 tickets available at $50 each. You can be purchase tickets from a Fairfield Glade Rotarian or by contacting Don Elliott at 847-721-6835 or dhelliott3@comcast.net.
