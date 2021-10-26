Author and Civil War historian Brain Steel Wills will discuss the role of the cinema in a lecture titled “Gone with the Glory: The Civil War in Cinema” at the next Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table session.
The session will begin at 6 p.m., Nov. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade. At this time COVID-19 protocols are required inside the church, including wearing masks.
First time visitors are welcome. A $5 fee is requested of visitors who have previously attended.
Wills is the director of the Center for the Study of the Civil War Era and professor of history at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, GA. In addition to leading tours, offering lectures, and conducting programs, Wills is the award-winning author of numerous works relating to the American Civil War, including biographies of Confederate generals Nathan Bedford Forrest and William Dorsey Pender and Union general George Henry Thomas.
He has also written about the Civil War in Virginia and in the movies and has most recently published a volume that focuses on noncombat deaths in the Civil War. A graduate of the University of Richmond, VA, and the University of Georgia, he spends time on his farm in Virginia when not teaching and working in Kennesaw.
History comes at us in many fashions. Cinema has offered its own version of the Civil War, often reflecting the times in which films appear and the expectations that audiences of those periods bring with them.
Reality is less well served, but the characters and stories that emerge are nevertheless indelible parts of our collective culture and experience. When it comes to popular presentations of the American Civil War, few phrases evoke images of that conflict as powerful as Gone with the Wind, although that epic motion picture had more to do with the adventures of a young Southern woman than depictions of war-related themes.
This difficulty in melding stories with facts has been the dilemma of film regarding historical subjects, with Hollywood frequently turning its focus first to entertainment values and then to the historical foundation or framework. Nevertheless, from the silent era to the present day, motion pictures have provided one means by which people have connected with their past. In the process a rich mosaic of figures has emerged for movie audiences that, in some instances, have become iconic, and the sweep and grandeur of the subject matter has proven particularly well-suited to the big screen of the cinema.
In more recent years, subjects have broadened to include other aspects, such as the famed 54th Massachusetts in Glory, the smaller-scale drama in backcountry Kentucky of Pharaoh’s Army, or the struggle for passage of the 13th Amendment in Lincoln. But, in each instance, the Civil War in cinema has provided at least the introductory platform for learning more about the era’s issues, events and personalities.
Memberships to the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table are available for $25 per year for singles and $35 per year for couples.
Call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499 for more information.
