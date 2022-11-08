Rafael R. Soriano, also known as “The Wild Man,” will perform Nov. 26 at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1346 Livingston Rd.
Soriano, 31, was born and raised in Crossville. He got his start with music at an early age but officially began playing at the age of 15 while a sophomore at Stone Memorial High School. He participated in local talent competitions like the Battle of the Bands, The Gone Show and Crossville’s Got Talent, Open Mic Night, and more.
He has also recorded his music with four albums: For Ladies Only (2016), Rafael R. Soriano (2017), Hard-Workin’, Beer-Drinkin’, Pool-Shooting’ Son of a Gun (2019) and Meet the Wild Man: The Best Hits of Rafael R. Soriano (2020). He and his wife, Tonia, are planning a new album, “I Only Want You,” which they hope to release in 2023, and a new YouTube series, The Rafael R. & Tonia Show.
The Nov. 26 concert begins at 6 p.m., with doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available by contacted the complex at 931-484-6431.
