While cats and kittens at the Rescue and Rehab station are snuggled and warm, dreaming of catnip and treats for Christmas, the staff, fosters and volunteers are busy making plans for Wild About Cats of Cumberland County’s booth.
The booth will be at the Faith Girls Craft Show in Room 121 at Landers Crossroads (formerly Crossville Outlet Center) on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The doors will open at 10 a.m., and the Wild About Cats booth will be there until 2:30 p.m. with a variety of gifts and other items, many of which are homemade for both furry, purring felines and for family, neighbors and friends.
There will also be information about the several ways to help rescue and rehabilitate the unwanted, abandoned and injured cats and kittens in the Crossville area of Cumberland County.
All involved are volunteers for a 501(c)(3) organization. Cash and checks on community banks are greatly appreciated
The Wild About Cats adoption event will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, weather permitting, at Tractor Supply in the Highland Square Shopping Center.
The public is welcome to attend and see some of the precious fur-babies up close and find out about the organization’s adopt, foster to adopt, foster and volunteer programs.
Donations will also be accepted at this event.
Visit www.wildaboutcatscc.org or Facebook for more information. Or email the group at wildaboutcatscc@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.