Stone Memorial High School is proud to present Ghostchasers! This is a fun filled comedy appropriate for all ages.
Harriet Hollyhock arrives in Hangtown to meet her cousin Dr. Roy, who runs an insane asylum for extremely tense people. Shortly after arriving, Harriet discovers the presence of a poltergeist. As the plot thickens, she calls the Ghostchasers to exterminate the issue.
Show dates are Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 1 and 7 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at the door as early as 30 minutes before show time. Adult tickets are $7 and students are $5.
*Warning there will be some loud sounds and brief flashing lights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.