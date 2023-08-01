School has just started and it’s already time to relax. Join us on Monday, Aug. 7 at 4:30 p.m. in the Cumberland Room for Family Game Night. There will be board games, card games, snacks and fun for all. Call 931-484-6790 to register.
Great New Books
Just Another Missing Person by Gillian McAllister
DCI Julia Day is called to investigate the disappearance of Olivia Johnson, a young woman starting her life in Bristol. Julia, fresh off a disappointment in another missing-person case, is determined to solve this one quickly. She’s still reeling from the big distraction on that case: last year, Julia helped her daughter cover up an accidental murder. But Julia’s plans change when a stranger breaks into her car and holds her at gunpoint. He insists that she framed a local man for Olivia’s murder, even though there is no body … and the man knows Julia’s secret. With her daughter’s fate on the line, Julia agrees to plant evidence at the crime scene, knowing she’s going deeper into the seedy world of dirty police work. Her only hope is to find Olivia before she loses her job and her freedom. This novel features an ambitious plot and a significant turn at the midpoint. Julia’s struggle with her internal morals is particularly compelling.
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
In this beautiful and moving novel about family, love and growing up, Ann Patchett once again proves herself one of America’s finest writers. In the spring of 2020, Lara’s three daughters return to the family’s orchard in Northern Michigan. While picking cherries, they beg their mother to tell them the story of Peter Duke, a famous actor with whom she shared both a stage and a romance years before at a theater company called Tom Lake. As Lara recalls the past, her daughters examine their own lives and relationship with their mother and are forced to reconsider the world and everything they thought they knew. Tom Lake is a meditation on youthful love, married love and the lives parents have led before their children were born. Both hopeful and elegiac, it explores what it means to be happy even when the world is falling apart. As in all of her novels, Ann Patchett combines compelling narrative artistry with piercing insights into family dynamics. The result is a rich and luminous story, told with profound intelligence and emotional subtlety.
The Bone Hackerby Kathy Reichs
Since making her literary debut in 1997’s Déjà Dead, forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan has investigated dark, unsettling and frequently bizarre crimes. Even though the books stick to a formula, Reichs always works in enough variation to keep the stories fresh. Her new entry to the series is no exception. Here, an unusual tattoo on a lightning-strike victim leads Brennan to a mystery involving a series of disappearances of young male travelers to Turks and Caicos. Over a period of years, their bodies have turned up in unusual places, but there’s little else to connect the victims. Then Brennan swoops in and discovers a boat full of corpses. While the plot is suitably attention-grabbing, it’s Brennan’s character that keeps us glued to the page. In a genre full of strong female protagonists, she’s a standout: a brilliant scientist who knows she can be abrasive, demanding and condescending, but who really isn’t all that interested in changing. She is who she is, and we love her for it.
Library Laugh I
How much money does a skunk have? One scent.
Stingy Schobel Says
Don’t rule out first-time homebuyer programs. Some affordable mortgage programs have a broad definition of “first-time homebuyers.” The Federal Housing Administration loans for first-time homebuyers are available to anyone who hasn’t owned a primary residence in three years.
When it’s time for a new kitchen sponge, don’t toss the old one away. An old sponge is the perfect growing medium to use as a seed starter for flowers and vegetables. It’s easy: Just place seeds inside the holes of the sponge and mist the sponge well with water. Place it in a dish with a little more water and be sure to keep it moist. In days, you’ll see the seeds sprout. When the seedlings are strong enough, you can transplant them into growing medium, or trim the sponge and plant the seedling with the remaining sponge material still attached.
Library Laugh II
What did the kid say when the instructor told him he’d missed summer school? “No, sir, I didn’t miss it at all!”
Libraries=Information
Is your teakettle in need of a good cleaning to remove mineral deposits?
It’s important to not use bleach or other harsh cleaning chemicals, since the residue from those products can affect the drinks you make in it.
Instead, fill your teakettle with citrus peels from lemons, limes and oranges, add water and bring it to a boil. Then, turn off the heat and let the mixture sit for an hour as the natural citric acid breaks down the mineral deposits.
Your kettle will be good as new and, more importantly, safe to drink from.
Summer Smile Bonus
Do fish go on vacation? No, because they’re always in school.
