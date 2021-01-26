Photographer Thomas Whitehurst is the Art Guild’s Featured Artist for February, and he will be honored at the Fun and Wine Friday Reception from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 5 in Plateau Creative Arts Center.
The Center is at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Whitehurst’s photographs, as well as the monthly members gallery artwork exhibit, will be on display.
More than 50 of Whitehurst’s photographs will grace the walls of the small gallery and many will be available for purchase at 50% off the original price.
The public is welcome to attend, enjoy a glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage, meet Whitehurst and other artists, and view a wonderful variety of artwork.
Whitehurst loves being outside and taking photographs of nature’s beauty; outdoor scapes and floral shots make up the majority of his subject matter.
“We have so much beauty here in East Tennessee to enjoy, and through photography we can enjoy it over and over each day,” he said.
Whitehurst uses archival papers, mats and pigment inks to produce his photographs. He prints his own photos (except the ones on metal) and does his own matting and framing.
His printer has nine ink cartridges, giving his photographs an excellent color gamut. Whitehurst prints on various types of media: standard photo paper as well as canvas, watercolor and fine art papers.
He does all of his photography using a full-frame digital SLR camera and state-of-the-art lenses and processing software.
With today’s photographic technologies and Whitehurst’s talents, he’s able to create artistic photographs that can be enjoyed by all for decades.
Visit https://3-thomas-whitehurst.pixels.com/art to see Whitehurst’s work. Purchases there will be credited to the Art Guild.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Plateau Creative Arts Center is open to the public on winter hours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Browse through eye-catching displays of paintings (watercolor, oil, pastels, colored pencil, acrylic, mixed media), photography, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, and more.
Whitehurst’s art is part of the Art Guild’s February gallery exhibit, which will be on display from Feb. 5-March 4. All artwork in the gallery is available for purchase.
Unique gifts can also be found in the Art Guild’s new retail space, Endless Possibilities, Fine Arts and Crafts.
