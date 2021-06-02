Polymer clay artist Rachel Osborne is returning to the Dogwood Exchange to teach the “Polymer Clay Gnome” class June 18 from 4:30-8 p.m.
Osborne has been working with and selling her clay creations for 24 years and will be sharing her love of and creativity with clay with her students.
In this class, students will learn to work with polymer clay and will leave the class with a garden gnome, a cozy campfire and accent mushroom. The little gnome makes a great addition to any potted plant or just to sit on as shelf. Students will take unbaked items home to bake at a low temperature and glazing them. Take home instructions will be provided.
Class cost is $45 and includes all supplies. Class size is limited to 10 participants. To register, please go to www.dogwoodexchange.com. For more information, please call 931-787-5838.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.