When a person is facing a terminal illness, there are many decisions that should be made. One of the most important decisions will be when is it time for hospice care. Hospice of Cumberland County is there to help you with the end-of-life process by focusing on your quality of life. There are many indicators to help you make an educated choice on whether it is time for hospice care and they include the following:
• Frequent Trips to the Emergency Room/Multiple Hospitalizations. Many people make the decision that they do not want to continue going to the hospital and just want to be home so they can be with their family.
• Increased Symptoms Such as Pain/Shortness of Breath/Nausea. As a disease progresses, so do the symptoms. Hospice of Cumberland County works with your primary care physician and our medical director to relieve your symptoms and increase your quality of life.
• Frequent Infections. As a person’s health begins to decline their immune system fails to work the way it should. This can lead to pneumonia, urinary tract infections, skin infections, etc. These infections typically become more frequent and difficult to treat in someone whose health is failing.
• Sudden Decrease in Appetite/Dramatic Weight Loss. When a person has a decreased appetite it is often a sign that the body is beginning to shut down. The body is using all its energy to keep one’s heart beating and lungs breathing, and it doesn’t have the energy to perform the digestion of food as it normally would.
• Difficulty Performing Daily Tasks. When a person begins to have difficulty performing daily tasks such as getting dressed, bathing, etc., that may be a sign that it is time to consider hospice.
• Confusion/Declining Mental Status/Sleeping More. As a person’s disease progresses they may exhibit a sudden decrease in mental status, causing confusion and/or irritability. In addition, one will likely have less energy and be sleeping more.
When your doctor makes the determination you have six months or less to live, then it is probably time to look into hospice care. What this means is that your doctor’s “best guess” is that you may live six months or less. It may be less than six months, but it also may be longer than six months. Many times, when hospice is involved one may actually live longer because their symptoms are better managed, and they can live their remaining time in comfort.
For many this may be the hardest decision a family ever has to make, and possibly the most important. The earlier you choose hospice care, the more time we have to educate and guide you through the process. We always support the whole family, not just the patient. If you have any questions about hospice care or would like a consult, please reach out to us at Hospice of Cumberland County. Our office number is 931-484-4748 or our admission hotline is 931-335-2223.
• • •
Ginny Dyer is the executive director of Hospice of Cumberland County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.