On Saturday, Sept. 25, the sun was shining as Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity hosted its annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon at Meadow Park Lake in Crossville.
The organization will celebrate 25 years of service to the community in December and is blessed to have more than 100 active volunteers that serve the organization six days a week in a variety of ways including community events and affiliate office work.
The Habitat ReStore has the largest necessity for Habitat’s volunteer force as it consistently accounts for the organization’s largest stream of funding throughout the year.
Volunteers in the ReStore operate check-out at the register, assist staff in the pickup of donations out in the community, price and sort merchandise as it comes in from donors and work diligently to get the merchandise out into the store while assisting Habitat shoppers.
During Saturday’s Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon the Habitat for Humanity Award for Volunteer of the Year was presented by affiliate Executive Director Vanessa Petty. Kathy Wheale was awarded Volunteer of the Year for her enthusiasm, dedication, and contributions to the organization.
“She came in to ensure that all of our supplies were ready and accessible, so we as an organization were ready to serve,” said Petty.
“She became our face to the public as the ReStore cashier offering her time multiple days per week over the past year, greeting customers as they came in,” Petty added.
“She became the voice on the phone in the front office, as people called to ask if we were open and accepting donations.
“She is an advocate for affordable housing as she tells others about who and why we serve.”
Born in Connecticut, raised in Greenville, SC, Wheale spent her career in sales. She has been a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity locally for 10 years.
She works in the ReStore as a cashier and as a phone partner in the affiliate office when needed. She chose to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity because of the homes they build and the people they serve.
Wheale’s favorite part of volunteering is working in the clean ReStore with its friendly atmosphere of hardworking staff and volunteers. It’s volunteers like her that make Habitat’s mission possible. The organization could not build strength, stability, self-reliance, and shelter without them.
To learn more about joining in Habitat’s mission locally as a volunteer, donor, or new homeowner, call the office at 931-484-4565 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
