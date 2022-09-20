Every year the annual Wharton Association Trash & Treasure Sale and the Silent Auction Sale in the ‘Blue Barn’ grows in popularity - and so have the number of quality items available. This year, in the first combined Trash & Treasure/Silent Auction sale, there are more than 10,000 items for sale.
The Fall Sale opens on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will continue for two more Saturdays, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are always long lines of bargain hunters waiting for the doors to open in order to get the best buys, so it’s a good idea to come early.
The sale is being held in the Blue Barn in Pleasant Hill, located at 55 W. Lake Rd., just beyond the new Uplands Wellness Center on the corner of E. Main St. and W. Lake Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Plenty of parking is available.
All electronic equipment is pre-tested, and this year’s sale has a bumper crop of great TVs, VCRs, sound systems, computers and printers. Also available is a huge assortment of furniture, kitchenware, linens, small working appliances, lamps, home and garden tools, office, craft and workshop supplies, paintings, prints, wall hangings and frames, sports equipment, dried flower arrangements, curios and collectibles.
“It’s going to be a blockbuster event this year, with twice the number of items we usually have for sale,” according to Fall Sales Chair Don Dowdey. “More than 50 volunteers have been working for months now to sort, price and display all the donated items in preparation for the sale.
“Because so many of our regular shoppers come from out of the area, we decided to have our ‘Grand Opening’ on Sept. 24 to accommodate those who also make the trip here to attend the Apple Festival.”
Proceeds from the sale benefit the mission of the Wharton Association, which strives to uphold the legacy of physician and founder, Dr. May Cravath Wharton. Through the association’s sales every year, they are able to grant scholarships to area residents, address other financial needs in the wider community and provide special events for residents in the assisted living, memory care and long-term care centers in Uplands Village, a not-for-profit life plan retirement community in Pleasant Hill.
