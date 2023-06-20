Every year the Wharton Association’s sales grow in popularity — and so have the number of quality items available. This year’s Big Summer Sale opens on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon and continues Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m.–noon.
There are always long lines of bargain hunters waiting for the doors to open in order to get the best buys, so it’s a good idea to come early.
The sale is being held in the Blue Barn in Pleasant Hill, at 55 W. Lake Rd. just beyond the new Uplands Wellness Center on the corner of E. Main St. and W. Lake Rd.
“It’s going to be a blockbuster event this year, with many more items than we usually have for sale,” according to Summer Sale Chair Don Dowdey. “More than 50 volunteers have been working for months now to sort, price and display all the donated items in preparation for the sale.”
As one volunteer observed, “You could furnish an entire household for very little money, from kitchen, living and dining room to bedroom, office and workshop.”
Items available include furniture, lamps, rugs, dishes and kitchenware, linens, small working appliances, computers, flat-screen TVs and other pretested electronics, home and garden tools, office, craft and workshop supplies, frames and framed artwork, sports equipment, home decor, antiques, curios and collectibles, books, outdoor barbecue grills and patio furniture, and a whole lot more.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the mission of the Wharton Association, which strives to uphold the legacy of physician and founder, Dr. May Cravath Wharton. Through the association’s sales every year, they are able to grant scholarships to area residents, address other financial needs in the wider community, and provide special events for residents in the assisted living, memory care and long-term care centers in Uplands Village, a not-for-profit life plan retirement community in Pleasant Hill.
