The Wharton Association is holding a special Christmas Sale in Pleasant Hill on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, from 9 – noon. The sale is being held in the “Blue Barn,” at 55 W. Lake Rd. just beyond the new Uplands Wellness Center on the corner of E. Main St. and W. Lake Rd. in Pleasant Hill.
All money made from the sale is being donated to support the Roane State nursing program expansion in Crossville. When completed, the campus will be able to graduate 24 nurses each year, many of whom will choose to work in Cumberland County.
The sale will feature a vast array of festive Christmas and seasonal decorations, great stocking-stuffers, toys and games, books, artwork and other perfect gift-giving items, plus home furnishings, pre-tested electronic equipment, dishes and housewares, home décor, curios and collectibles, craft, office and workshop supplies and much more.
“The Wharton Association was created many years ago with the mission to uphold the legacy of Dr. May Cravath Wharton. Founder of Uplands Village and the Cumberland Medical Center, she devoted her life to serving the health care needs of our whole county and beyond,” according to Wharton Assoc. Christmas Sale Chair Don Dowdey.
“If she were alive today, we know she would fully support the Roane State Nursing Program expansion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.