The Wharton Association is holding a one-day-only, half-price sale on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. Everything originally priced under $50 will be sold at half price. There are always long lines of bargain hunters waiting for the doors to open in order to get the best buys, so it’s a good idea to come early.
The sale is being held in the Blue Barn in Pleasant Hill, located at 34 Wharton Loop, just off W. Lake Rd. beyond the new Uplands Wellness Center on the corner of E. Main St. and W. Lake Rd.
“It’s going to be a blockbuster event this year, with many more items than we usually have for sale,” according to Wharton Association Blue Barn Sales Manager Don Dowdey. “More than 50 volunteers have worked for months now to sort, price and display all the donated items in preparation for the sale.”
Items available include furniture, lamps, rugs, dishes and kitchenware, linens, small working appliances, computers, flat-screen TVs and other pretested electronics, home and garden tools, office and workshop supplies, frames and framed artwork, sports equipment, home decor, antiques, curios and collectibles, books and a whole lot more.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the mission of the Wharton Association, which strives to uphold the legacy of physician and founder, Dr. May Cravath Wharton. Through the association’s sales every year, they are able to grant scholarships to area students, address other financial needs in the wider community, and provide special events for residents in the assisted living, memory care and long-term care centers in Uplands Village, a not-for-profit life plan retirement community in Pleasant Hill.
