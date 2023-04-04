Deborah Holbrook, Cumberland County 8th District Commission representative, and Don Dowdey, sales manager for Wharton Association Blue Barn sales, recently presented a $5,000 check from the Wharton Association to help fund the Roane State nursing program expansion in Crossville.
The money was raised at the Wharton Association’s Blue Barn Christmas sale.
Present to receive the check were Holly Hansen, director of the Cumberland Business Incubator, and Pepe Perron, member of the Roane State Foundation Board. They hope other nonprofits will decide to do the same. When the expansion is completed, the campus will be able to graduate 24 nurses each year, many of whom will choose to stay here to work in our local area.
Lisa Norris, a registered nurse who pursued her nursing degree at Roane State Community College in Crossville before becoming director of Home Health Services at Uplands, recalls the sheer exhaustion she and other nursing students enrolled in the program at Roane State’s Crossville location faced.
In addition to holding full-time jobs while also attending classes, nursing students had to drive to Roane County, Oak Ridge or Knoxville to complete their lab-based study requirements.
Roane State’s plans to build the required lab facilities on the Crossville campus will eliminate that travel and keep aspiring nurses right here at home.
“The Wharton Association was created many years ago with the mission to uphold the legacy of Dr. May Cravath Wharton. Founder of Uplands Village and the Cumberland Medical Center, she devoted her life to serving the health care needs of people in Cumberland and surrounding counties,” said Wharton Association President Vivian Adzaku.
“If she were alive today, we know she would fully support the Roane State nursing program expansion.”
The Wharton Association is part of Uplands Village, a Life Plan Retirement Community in Pleasant Hill. The association is a nonprofit volunteer-based organization managed by Uplands Village residents.
