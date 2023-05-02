The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor (QOV) chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to Michael Westfall April 14 at the Westfall home in Fairfield Glade. Pattie Arnold of the local Quilt Of Valor chapter presented the quilt. Scott Arnold, Carol Breeding and Janice Cahill, all with Quilt of Valor, were in attendance, as well as friends and family. Westfall enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1968, and graduated from Officer Candidate School, Airborne, Special Forces and Jump Master schools. He was attached to a Vietnamese Ranger battalion while in Vietnam where he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and the Army Commendation Metal. He was honorably discharged in May 1970.
Westfall receives Quilt of Valor
