HonorAir Knoxville will depart on Wednesday, April 13, for Flight 30 to Washington, D.C., for area veterans to see the military memorials in the nation’s capital.
The American Airlines flight will depart from McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville with approximately 129 veterans and their escorts, team leaders and support personnel.
Veterans from Cumberland County participating in Flight 30 are J.C. Davis, U.S. Army; Dennis Wayne Spry, U.S. Marine Corps; Donald G. Boles, USMC; Gene R. Beyer, U.S. Army; Johnnie C. Brown, U.S. Air Force; William J. Crawford, U.S. Navy; Archie L. Bentz, U.S. Army; Larry Troutman, U.S. Navy; and Terry L. Woodley, U.S. Army.
Participants will depart at 4:30 a.m. from the rear parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express on Peavine Rd.
First responders have continually supported the “welcome home” for the veteran upon their return to Crossville by providing an escort from Interstate 40, displaying the American flag over Peavine Rd. and having the Honor Guard receiving the veterans home.
Family, friends, veterans, civic groups and clubs are welcome to join in the veteran reception and wave American flags upon their return at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in the rear parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express.
There will be a small welcome home ceremony following their arrival, with the playing of “Taps” by Nancy Mitchell, Crab-Orchard Daughters of the American Revolution regent and member of the Southern Stars Symphonic Brass Orchestra.
