Cumberland County schools have been in session for nigh on a month and, although it’s hard to fathom, this year’s kindergartners are the graduating Class of 2035. At a tender age when 20 minutes seems like a really long time, the Martin Elementary kindergartners Connor Dunaway, Pierce Asberry, Lydia Wojciechowski and Willow Miflin open a window, giving a view from their perspective about school, life and what their dreams are for their future.
“I’m a new kid,” Lydia, whose favorite colors are gold and rainbow, said. “I just moved here. And also my name is hard – Wojciechowski. And that has 12 letters.”
She wants to be a golf-playing ballerina when she grows up. Pierce enjoys playing basketball and wants to be a professional basketball player in the NBA, and also be a race car driver. Trending with the kiddos these days, it seems to be that they don’t feel it’s necessary to put all their eggs in one basket when it comes to their future careers. They want to do it all – and probably will.
Connor took his time answering as he considered the many options that he could choose from for a job when he grows up. Finally, he said, “I might do racing, too. When I grow up, I’m going to do a race with running. I’m going to race while I’m running on my feet.”
“When I grow up, I want to be,” Willow paused, then smiled and said, “a teacher.”
Having been to pre-K, they all were already familiar with the public school environment.
“Yeah, but that was only my first time to learn to school,” Lydia said. “So this is my third time, and this is my first in Tennessee.”
She likes living in Tennessee and is happy at her new school.
“I like it ‘cause we can see my family, now,” she said. “One lives on top of the hill and one lives below the hill.”
Without hesitation, Connor, Willow and Pierce said their favorite part about school is recess. Lydia’s favorite part is nap time when the teacher puts on a “learning stuff” show for the kids who don’t want to go to sleep.
Shockingly, not one kindergartner said lunch is their favorite.
“I also like lunch time but it’s super long,” Lydia said.
“I like watching movies in [the auditorium], too,” Connor added.
While Pierce counted to 50, Lydia said right now they are learning about letters and numbers.
“And also I’ve never had a picture day before,” Lydia added. “So, this is my first time to have a picture day.”
When asked what his favorite book was, Conner answered, “The Leprechaun Book. I love leprechauns.”
Pierce agreed with him saying that The Leprechaun Book is his favorite, too. Their pre-K teacher read it to them last year.
“I can count all the way to 100 and 1,000,” Lydia said. “It’s hard for me to go to kindergarten because my brother really knows how to read ‘cause he already went into kindergarten, so now he’s in third grade and he’s about to turn 9.”
But, she added that her mom got learning books called “Bob Books” and they helped her brother how to read, and could teach her to read, too.
They all agreed that going to school makes them feel “big,” and is a big kid thing to do. As they talked, they realized they were all 5 years old.
“How can you have a job if you’re only 5 years old?” Lydia asked, spurring a discussion amongst the kindergartners about jobs that 5-year- olds can do.
Connor said 5-year-olds could clean cars for a job. With race cars still on his mind, Pierce said he can clean and help fix the race car. Lydia said her job is to listen to her parents and do as she’s told. Willow said they could be artists for a job.
They are funny in their observations about school, taking their immediate surroundings so literally, honestly and simply.
When asked what they thought it felt like to be a big kid, like an eighth-grader, they all said, “We don’t know.”
Pierce added, “I think you just sit there and read.”
“This is my third time going to school,” Lydia interjected. “I don’t really know much.”
When asked what you could do when there’s a question you don’t know the answer to, Lydia said, “You say, ‘I don’t know.’”
Asking if there was anything else they could tell about school, Pierce said, “Uh, there’s a bunch of pencils in the gym.”
Apparently, kids drop their pencils there a lot.
Another thing to know about the school is, as Willow said, “The floors are made of wood.”
The first thing Connor thinks of when he thinks of school is his classroom and his teacher.
“I’ve got a very lot of friends,” Willow said.
They said they love all their teachers, but, especially when you’re in kindergarten, there’s always that special one that you take into your heart and remember forever. They were all so excited to share.
Connor’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Miles. Pierce said Mrs. Buffkin is his favorite teacher, but she’s not his homeroom teacher. She is just a teacher he knows and adores at the school. Lydia’s favorite teacher is what she called her “real teacher,” Mr. Barnett. Willow’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Smith.
They like being good students and really enjoy being teacher’s helper. They said it makes them feel big when they get to do that.
And it was another job for 5-year-olds that they could add to the list.
Though their life experiences may be limited, they are not short on opinions and present them with the kind of primary and perfunctory humor that only young people can have.
Kindergarten is a big place for a child’s learning, impressions, ideas, and perspective to grow. Suffice it to say that the Class of 2035 is well on its way to growing into the big space that will become their future, and ours, too.
