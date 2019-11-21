Weekend

Friday, Nov. 22

The Adventures of 

Raggedy Ann and Andy

CCHS Jet Theatrix

7-8:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

$5

 

Orange and Blue blood drive

Medic Donor Center

79 S. Main St.

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

865-805-2008

 

Lake Tansi Christmas Craft Show

Thunderbird Recreation Hall

107 Deer Run Circle

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-788-6289

 

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guided hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

11 a.m.; meet at park office

931-484-6138

 

Kendall Idema

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

8-10 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Scooby Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost [NR]

Holiday greeting card workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

The Rough & Tumble

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Nov. 23

The Adventures of 

Raggedy Ann and Andy

CCHS Jet Theatrix

2-3:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

$5

 

Lake Tansi Christmas Craft Show

Thunderbird Recreation Hall

107 Deer Run Circle

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Santa visits 2:30-3:30 p.m.

931-788-6289

 

Pickett State Park hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center

for 8 a.m. carpool

$5 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Split Decision

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Learn Chess

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

