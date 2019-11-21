Friday, Nov. 22
The Adventures of
Raggedy Ann and Andy
CCHS Jet Theatrix
7-8:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
$5
Orange and Blue blood drive
Medic Donor Center
79 S. Main St.
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
865-805-2008
Lake Tansi Christmas Craft Show
Thunderbird Recreation Hall
107 Deer Run Circle
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-788-6289
Melissa Ellis
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guided hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
11 a.m.; meet at park office
931-484-6138
Kendall Idema
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
8-10 p.m.
931-456-2739
Scooby Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost [NR]
Holiday greeting card workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
The Rough & Tumble
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Adventures of
Raggedy Ann and Andy
CCHS Jet Theatrix
2-3:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
$5
Lake Tansi Christmas Craft Show
Thunderbird Recreation Hall
107 Deer Run Circle
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Santa visits 2:30-3:30 p.m.
931-788-6289
Pickett State Park hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center
for 8 a.m. carpool
$5 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Split Decision
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Learn Chess
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
