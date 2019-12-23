Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity honors Liz Weaver as the November Volunteer of the Month.
Weaver volunteers in the ReStore Craft Department, also known as the “upstairs elves,” creating floral arrangements and using her talents to repurpose donated items.
“I believe in Habitat for Humanity’s mission, and I love the ReStore,” Weaver said. “I love being able to use my creativity and talent to help other people.”
Weaver and her husband Bob moved to Crossville six years ago from Effingham, IL.
“Liz’s crafting talents are amazing, but what’s immeasurable is her volunteer service to an organization such as Habitat for Humanity that empowers people to be self-reliant,” said Pat Wiedemann, Habitat donations coordinator.
“We are thankful for Liz and all our volunteers that make Habitat for Humanity a successful organization.”
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity appreciates all its volunteers. The agency is in need of volunteers for all ReStore positions. Contact 931-484-4565 or volunteer@cchabitatforhumanity.com, or visit www.cchabitatforhumanity.com for information about to get involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.