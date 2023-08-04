We Are One, a Cumberland County nonprofit organization, is sponsoring a free community outreach event set for Aug. 26, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community
Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
Free services offered while supplies last include hot lunches, family portraits, haircuts, groceries, health services, breast health services, child-
ren’s shoes, community services,
veterans services, prayer and a kid zone.
The event is rain or shine.
Volunteers are welcome to help make the event truly what the organization represents, a united community demonstrating kindness and compassion through meeting needs.
Volunteers will meet at 7 a.m. on the event day and work various service stations for attendees.
To volunteer, call 931-510-6585 or 931-267-7117.
Learn more about We Are One at facebook.com/we.are.one.tn.
