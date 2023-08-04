C232QP14006H.jpg

We Are One, a Cumberland County nonprofit organization, is sponsoring a free community outreach event set for Aug. 26, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community

Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville. 

Free services offered while supplies last include hot lunches, family portraits, haircuts, groceries, health services, breast health services, child-

ren’s shoes, community services,

veterans services, prayer and a kid zone. 

The event is rain or shine.

Volunteers are welcome to help make the event truly what the organization represents, a united community demonstrating kindness and compassion through meeting needs. 

Volunteers will meet at 7 a.m. on the event day and work various service stations for attendees.

To volunteer, call 931-510-6585 or 931-267-7117. 

Learn more about We Are One at facebook.com/we.are.one.tn.

